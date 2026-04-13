Nicole Kidman reveals surprising career change after heartbreaking loss

Oscar winner Nicole Kidman is training to become an end-of-life caregiver. © ANGELA WEISS/AFP

The 58-year-old Oscar winner has spent decades in front of and behind the camera, but according to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kidman now wants to devote herself to other things.

During an event at the University of San Francisco over the weekend, Kidman revealed that she is training to become an end-of-life caregiver – sometimes known as a "death doula."

This may sound strange to some, but for the Moulin Rouge star, it has a special inspiration: the passing of her mother, Janelle, in May 2024.

"As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," she explained at the event.

"Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, 'I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.'"