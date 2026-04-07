Offset taken to hospital after shooting outside Florida venue

Davie, Florida - Rapper Offset was hospitalized after being shot outside a casino in South Florida.

Rapper Offset was reportedly shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock hotel and casino on Monday. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was shot in the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Monday.

Offset "is stable and being closely monitored," the artist's representatives told the media.

According to the Seminole police, the circumstances that led to the shooting at around 7 PM on Monday are currently unclear, but two individuals have been detained.

"The investigation is ongoing," the authorities stressed. "The site is secure, and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

Offset isn't the first member of the Atlanta trio Migos to be shot. His cousin and former Migos member Takeoff died in 2022 after being hit outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.