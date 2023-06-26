Olivia Rodrigo announces release date for sophomore album, GUTS

Los Angeles, California - Singer Olivia Rodrigo is coming back to the music scene with a vengeance after announcing the release date for her sophomore album.

Olivia Rodrigo announced her Sophomore album, GUTS, is due September 8. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo stunned her fan base – and the music industry – when she revealed her new single, Vampire, is due on the last day of June.

But the good 4 u singer took things up a notch on Monday by revealing her sophomore album, titled GUTS, is set to be released September 8.

In an email announcing the body of work, Rodrigo wrote:

"firstly, thank you for all the love you guys have been showing Vampire. it really makes my whole life."



Rodrigo added, "I am writing today to let you guys know that my sophomore album GUTS is coming out September 8th! writing that sentence feels so surreal!"

Speaking of the album's creation, the Grammy winner said: "I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. a year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness, & good old fashioned teen angst."

According to the announcement, Rodrigo made the album with producer and songwriter Dan Nigro.