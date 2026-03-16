Oscars red carpet: The best looks and hottest outfits at the 2026 Academy Awards

Los Angeles, California - The 98th Academy Awards boasted some bold red carpet looks, as stars mixed glamorous spring colors with striking black and white ensembles.

The Oscars red carpet boasts glamorous looks including Jessie Buckley's Chanel gown. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Hollywood's best and brightest on Sunday hit the red carpet for the 2026 Oscars.

And it's not just the awards that made headlines – some of the outfits on display on the red carpet also caught the eye!

Jessie Buckley, who won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's grief-stricken wife in Hamnet, looked regal in a red Chanel off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing pink ball skirt.

Chase Infiniti, who plays Leonardo DiCaprio's daughter in One Battle After Another may not have been a nominee, but she certainly made an impression, oozing glamour in a lilac sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress with a fitted bodice and a cascade of ruffles tumbling from her hip to the floor, creating a long train.

And veteran director Spike Lee added a splash of color to his ensemble of muted neutrals with a bright purple hat and bow tie.

Here's a round-up of the best red carpet looks from Sunday's big night!