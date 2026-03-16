Oscars red carpet: The best looks and hottest outfits at the 2026 Academy Awards
Los Angeles, California - The 98th Academy Awards boasted some bold red carpet looks, as stars mixed glamorous spring colors with striking black and white ensembles.
Hollywood's best and brightest on Sunday hit the red carpet for the 2026 Oscars.
And it's not just the awards that made headlines – some of the outfits on display on the red carpet also caught the eye!
Jessie Buckley, who won the best actress Oscar for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's grief-stricken wife in Hamnet, looked regal in a red Chanel off-the-shoulder bodice and flowing pink ball skirt.
Chase Infiniti, who plays Leonardo DiCaprio's daughter in One Battle After Another may not have been a nominee, but she certainly made an impression, oozing glamour in a lilac sleeveless Louis Vuitton dress with a fitted bodice and a cascade of ruffles tumbling from her hip to the floor, creating a long train.
And veteran director Spike Lee added a splash of color to his ensemble of muted neutrals with a bright purple hat and bow tie.
Here's a round-up of the best red carpet looks from Sunday's big night!
Classic black-and-white meets spring colors
Back and white is a perennial favorite of the stars, and best actress nominee Rose Byrne embraced it, while also adopting the spring trend in a strapless black Dior gown covered in white blooms.
Byrne, nominated for her performance in If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, told ABC the film was an "examination of parenthood."
Emma Stone, in Byrne's category for Bugonia, rocked a shimmering white Louis Vuitton floor-length gown with cap sleeves.
And Teyana Taylor, who has ruled the red carpet all awards season, wore a black and white feathered sleeveless Chanel gown with a sheer panel over her toned stomach.
Best actor winner Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) wore a custom Louis Vuitton black suit with a Chinese-inspired stand collar and onyx buttons.
Hockey makes its red carpet bow
Shane Hollander has made it to the Academy Awards!
Heated Rivalry star Hudson Williams has been everywhere since the gay hockey love story series went viral – carrying the Olympic torch in Italy, appearing on Saturday Night Live alongside co-star Connor Storrie, and now, the Oscars.
Williams rocked an all-black Balenciaga ensemble: a double-breasted suit, shirt, and tie, with a glittering brooch to finish the look.
It was also fitting that real-life hockey players joined fictional ones at the Dolby Theatre.
Hilary Knight and Hannah Bilka of Team USA's gold medal-winning women's ice hockey squad, were ready for their closeup on the Oscars red carpet.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP