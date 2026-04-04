Paige DeSorbo proves she's Team Ciara Miller with new comments on Summer House scandal

New York, New York - Paige DeSorbo proved she still has her former co- star Ciara Miller's back as a major scandal rocks the world of Summer House.

Paige DeSorbo (l.) showed some love to Ciara Miller as fans rally behind the Summer House star amid the show's viral drama. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After alluding to the drama in a recent Instagram comment, the 33-year-old has directly reacted to the bombshell news that Ciara's ex, West Wilson, is now romantically involved with their fellow castmate, Amanda Batula.

"Obviously, we're alive. We see the internet, we know what's going on," Paige said in the latest episode of Giggly Squad, which she co-hosts with another Summer House alum, Hannah Berner.

"Ciara is our real friend, in real life. So we have been talking to her, consoling her. We are behind her 100%. We would never capitalize or monetize off of our friend’s heartbreak."

Hannah, who had a bit of a rocky falling out with Amanda while still starring on the reality show, echoed Paige's thoughts by adding, "We love you, Ciara."

West's new romance with Amanda, who just confirmed her separation from Kyle Cooke in January, has rocked the Bravo-sphere, as many fans view it as a major betrayal of Ciara, who has been a close friend to Amanda.

Paige emphasized that she doesn't want to speak on Ciara's behalf, saying, "Ciara is a strong, intelligent, capable woman. She will speak her truth when it is her time."