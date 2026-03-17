Rebel Wilson caught in major PR scandal with big ties to Lively-Baldoni legal war

Los Angeles, California - New revelations are shaking Hollywood: Rebel Wilson is at the center of a major PR scandal with ties to another high-profile case in the celebrity world.

Rebel Wilson is at the center of a major PR scandal. © Screenshot/Instagram/@thedebfilm

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Pitch Perfect star's crisis team is said to have planned a targeted smear campaign against producer Amanda Ghost, who worked on Wilson's directorial debut, The Deb.

In a released audio recording obtained by THR, digital consultant Jed Wallace instructs PR agent Melissa Nathan to claim, without evidence, that Ghost is a "madam" who procures young women for powerful men.

Wallace says in the snippet, "We can't just do, like, oh, she's a b***h, she sucks. It's, like, it's got to be really, really heavy and connected to something that heavy."

Lawyer Bryan Freedman, who was Wilson's legal advisor at the time, is also mentioned in the conversation.

Freedman, Wallace, and Nathan's names have all been splashed in the headlines as of late amid the legal dispute over the movie It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Lively accused her co-star of sexual harassment as well as conducting a retaliatory smear campaign against her.

The Gossip Girl actor named Wallace and Nathan in her lawsuit, alleging that they helped facilitate the campaign, while Freedman is representing Baldoni in the case.