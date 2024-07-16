Sabrina Carpenter hypes up Paris Olympics in Espresso-fueled fever dream

Los Angeles, California - Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter just dropped a promo for the Paris Olympic Games , and it's nothing short of a dream come true on a platter for you!

Sabrina dropped a Monday Instagram post to promote NBC's Olympics coverage, captioning the video, "The Olympics! In Paris! Too much espresso! The dream becomes a reality on Friday, July 26."

In the clip, the Nonsense artist elegantly sips an espresso in a Paris café with a newspaper when an adorable CGI bluebird pops over to chirp about the upcoming Olympic Games.

"Why, yes, I am Sabrina Carpenter," she says, smilining.

"Oh, thank you, it's so nice to meet a fan," Sabrina adds. "What am I doing in Paris? Isn't it obvious? The Olympics!"

From there, the Feather singer tells her new avian bestie all about the events she's most excited to see play out: "The amazing opening ceremony on the Seine, Simone's epic comeback, the USA/Australia rivalry in the pool, and the world's fastest man and woman, Noah and Sha'Carri, racing for Team USA!"

"I've never been more excited for anything in my life," Sabrina gushes, laughing hysterically at an unintelligible joke from the seemingly "flirty" bird.