Sabrina Carpenter takes Coachella on a wild Hollywood-themed ride!

Indio, California - Sabrina Carpenter took fans on a nostalgic journey through a Hollywood-themed fantasy world on Friday as Coachella wrapped up its first day in the California desert.

Sabrina Carpenter starred on day one of the Coachella music festival with a set inspired by Hollywood. © REUTERS

The 26-year-old headliner packed 20 songs into a Tinseltown-inspired set complete with A-lister cameos, vintage film props, and a "Sabrinawood" billboard in huge white letters.

The Manchild singer made her Coachella debut in 2024, the year she released her catchy summer smash Espresso.

"Two years ago, I wanted to put on a little song for Coachella," Carpenter said on Friday as fans belted out the words to the megahit.

Her performance also included live debuts from her latest album, Man's Best Friend, as well as appearances from Susan Sarandon and Will Ferrell.

The star-studded Coachella line-up – which also features headliners Justin Bieber and Colombia's Karol G – will grace the stage in Indio on two consecutive weekends, kicking off the US music festival circuit for 2026.

The party continues across Coachella's nine stages on Saturday, with a heavy dose of yesteryear's biggest stars.

The 90s are back with industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails, who will team up with German producer Boys Noize for a performance, and the aughts will be repped by New York City rockers The Strokes – who are slated to release a new album in June after a six-year hiatus.

But peak nostalgia may hit like a bout of "Bieber fever," on the heels of the 32-year-old singer's comeback at the Grammy Awards this year, with hits such as Sorry and Where Are U Now.

The night will also feature performances by techno stalwarts like Armin van Buuren and Adam Beyer, K-pop stars such as Taemin, and British dance sensation PinkPantheress.