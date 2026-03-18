Sean Penn meets troops on Ukraine's frontline after skipping Oscars

Kyiv, Ukraine - Actor Sean Penn met frontline troops in Ukraine , pictures showed Wednesday, the latest appearance in a surprise tour of the war-torn country after skipping the Oscar awards ceremony on Sunday.

Actor Sean Penn (r.) continued his tour of Ukraine on Wednesday, meeting with troops on the frontline of the war. © Collage: HANDOUT / 157 SEPARATE MECHANIZED BRIGADE / AFP

Images published by Ukraine's 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade showed the Oscar-winner standing in front of a sign for Sloviansk, a Ukrainian town about 12 miles from the front line with Russia, as well as meeting soldiers and signing an autograph in an undisclosed location.

The 65-year-old Mystic River star scooped the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in the dystopian comedy One Battle After Another but was notably absent at last Sunday's glitzy Hollywood ceremony.

"Sean Penn, having skipped the Oscars ceremony and arrived in Ukraine, personally visited a combat unit of the 157th Separate Mechanized Brigade, which is carrying out combat missions in the Donetsk sector," the brigade said on Facebook.

"Such meetings are inspiring and remind us that even in the most difficult times we are not alone, and our bravery will not go unnoticed," it added.

The brigade also published a photo showing Penn sitting with Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's former chief of staff, who was ousted last year amid a corruption probe.