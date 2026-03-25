Singer Duffy to detail horrific sexual assault and kidnapping in new documentary

Los Angeles, California - Singer Duffy will break her silence on her traumatic sexual abuse and kidnapping in a new documentary.

Duffy will address her kidnapping and assault in a new Disney+ documentary coming soon. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

Per Variety, the 41-year-old Welsh pop star is returning to the spotlight in a Disney+ doc, produced by Rare TV and Stellify Media.

Disney+ EMEA Head of Content Angela Jain told the outlet, "Duffy disappeared off the face of the earth and hasn't really spoken about what happened in that time, other than about five or six years ago in a social media post."

"She has entrusted us with her story, so we really have a huge responsibility to handle this with care and sensitivity, because she's speaking about what happened to her for the first time."

The Mercy singer, born Aimée Anne Duffy, revealed in 2020 that she was "raped and drugged and held captive" for four weeks and was trying to heal from the ordeal.