Sofia Richie drops big baby news: "Loves of my life"

Model Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has announced that she has welcomed baby no. 2 – a boy named Henry.

By Lea Marie Kläsener

Los Angeles, California - Model Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie, has become a mother for the second time.

Sofia Richie (27) has become a mother for the second time.
Sofia Richie (27) has become a mother for the second time.  © Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

The 27-year-old announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her newborn son, who was born on March 18, is named Henry Cecil.

"Loves of my life," Richie wrote under a photo showing the baby in a blue bodysuit alongside her one-year-old daughter, who was dressed in denim shorts and a bib.

Richie, who previously dated pop star Justin Bieber and reality star Scott Disick, married 32-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge in 2023 in the South of France.

Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's shocking DWI arrest video footage
Celebrities Jessica Biel reacts to Justin Timberlake's shocking DWI arrest video footage

Since then, she has gone by the full name of Sofia Richie Grainge. Their daughter, Eloise Samantha, was born in May 2024.

Her latest baby news was met with a flood of love on social media, with the post racking up more than half a million likes.

"congrats lovey!!" actor Lily Collins commented.

Richie first revealed her second pregnancy last October with a mirror selfie that also promoted the debut of a new fashion brand called SRG Atelier.

"On my way to launch these babies + @srgatelier," she wrote under the snap.

Cover photo: Collage: Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa & Screenshot/Instagram/@sofiagrainge

More on Celebrities: