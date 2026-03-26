Sofia Richie drops big baby news: "Loves of my life"

Los Angeles, California - Model Sofia Richie , the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie , has become a mother for the second time.

Sofia Richie (27) has become a mother for the second time. © Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

The 27-year-old announced via Instagram on Wednesday that her newborn son, who was born on March 18, is named Henry Cecil.

"Loves of my life," Richie wrote under a photo showing the baby in a blue bodysuit alongside her one-year-old daughter, who was dressed in denim shorts and a bib.

Richie, who previously dated pop star Justin Bieber and reality star Scott Disick, married 32-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge in 2023 in the South of France.

Since then, she has gone by the full name of Sofia Richie Grainge. Their daughter, Eloise Samantha, was born in May 2024.

Her latest baby news was met with a flood of love on social media, with the post racking up more than half a million likes.

"congrats lovey!!" actor Lily Collins commented.