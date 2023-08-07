How to stream Taylor Swift's final The Eras Tour shows in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift will bring the US leg of The Eras Tour to an end in Los Angeles, and if you're not lucky enough to attend, a live stream can save the day!

By Kelly Christ

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift is bringing the US leg of The Eras Tour to an end at the City of Angels, and while not every fan is lucky enough to be in attendance, the magic of social media is here to save the day.

Taylor Swift will play six shows in Los Angeles for the final stop on the US leg of The Eras Tour. © Collage: John Medina & Kevin Winter / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP The 33-year-old singer will kick off her six-night stint at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on August 3-9 with the support of opening acts HAIM, OWENN, GAYLE, and Gracie Abrams. The California city is now tied with Singapore for stops with the highest number of shows on The Eras Tour. As the final shows of the US leg, many Swifties are anticipating some serious tricks and surprises from the Anti-Hero artist. Will she announce 1989 (Taylor's Version)? Will she bring out Selena Gomez as a special guest? Will she crush the hearts of every Swiftie watching at home with Cornelia Street as a surprise song? The only way to find out is to watch it live, and if you're not in person, an Eras Tour live stream can bring the magic home to you!

Is there a live stream for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Los Angeles?

Many Taylor Swift fans live stream The Eras Tour concerts on social media for Swifties to watch from home. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP While there's no official live stream for The Eras Tour, Swifties have been helping each other out throughout the tour by using TikTok, Instagram, and more to stream the concert to those at home. The best place to start is by kicking off a quick search on TikTok and Twitter for "Eras Tour live stream" and "Eras Tour live stream Los Angeles." These terms can help find streams that are properly labeled or will lead to posts with a link to accounts that are going live. Another great place to look is on accounts like @ErasTourLive on Twitter, which compile links to different accounts across TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and more that are streaming that night. SwiftStream is another helpful source for Swifties looking to live stream the show. Of course, even the most experienced fan will run into hiccups, but there are ways to swiftly recover if the live stream you're watching is shut down.

What to do when Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Los Angeles live streams get shut down

Platforms like TikTok will redirect you to a new stream automatically, but it isn't always going to find an Eras Tour one. The best way to recover from a shut down live stream is to follow any accounts that are streaming and bookmark any posts that feature links to such accounts - this way you'll have easy access to other options. Sometimes streams are only briefly paused, so once you find one that works, be sure to bookmark that page too, as it may return after a bit of time.