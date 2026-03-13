Zendaya goes viral with telling reaction to Tom Holland wedding questions!

Los Angeles, California - Rumors about a secret wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland have been swirling for weeks – now, the Euphoria star seems to have put an end to the speculation once and for all!

Zendaya once again flaunted her simple golden ring, which is strongly reminiscent of a wedding band... © Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa

On Thursday, the 29-year-old attended Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, where she was jokingly embarrassed by presenter Marsai Martin.

In a video published by People, Martin jokes on stage that Zendaya keeps her private life strictly under wraps – and shortly afterwards asks her to "give me a sign" if she should send her a wedding gift.

She was obviously alluding to the ongoing rumors that Zendaya and Holland may have already secretly married, but the Challengers actor took it with humor and laughs before playfully holding her hands in front of her face – apparently showing off her gold wedding ring!

She continues to appear cheerful as the 21-year-old jokes that she wants to send the couple towels engraved with "T and Z forever" as a wedding gift.