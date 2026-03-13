Zendaya goes viral with telling reaction to Tom Holland wedding questions!
Los Angeles, California - Rumors about a secret wedding between Zendaya and Tom Holland have been swirling for weeks – now, the Euphoria star seems to have put an end to the speculation once and for all!
On Thursday, the 29-year-old attended Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, where she was jokingly embarrassed by presenter Marsai Martin.
In a video published by People, Martin jokes on stage that Zendaya keeps her private life strictly under wraps – and shortly afterwards asks her to "give me a sign" if she should send her a wedding gift.
She was obviously alluding to the ongoing rumors that Zendaya and Holland may have already secretly married, but the Challengers actor took it with humor and laughs before playfully holding her hands in front of her face – apparently showing off her gold wedding ring!
She continues to appear cheerful as the 21-year-old jokes that she wants to send the couple towels engraved with "T and Z forever" as a wedding gift.
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland get married?
An insider also reported that Zendaya repeatedly accepted congratulations from other guests throughout the evening.
The couple reportedly got engaged between Christmas and New Year's Eve 2024, and rumors of a possible wedding surfaced a few weeks ago when Zendaya was spotted wearing a simple gold ring that strongly resembled a wedding band.
Her longtime friend and stylist, Law Roach, also said in an interview that the wedding had "already happened."
Zendaya's mother then fueled the rumors further when she posted a video of the interview on her Instagram story and simply commented on it with the words "The laugh..."
Though she won't outright confirm the news publicly, the Dune star has been rocking her new gold band on her current press tour for The Drama alongside co-star Robert Pattinson.
Cover photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/dpa