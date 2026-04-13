Rolling Stones spark major comeback rumors with mysterious new vinyl drop

London, UK - The Rolling Stones have mysteriously released a new limited edition single on vinyl only, under the band name The Cockroaches, further fueling speculation that the British rockers are poised to drop a 25th studio album.

The Rolling Stones sparked a fan frenzy with the release of a vinyl-only single under an alias amid rumors that the iconic rockers will soon drop a new album. © DANIEL LEAL / AFP

The track – called Rough and Twisted – went on sale Saturday, reportedly in extremely limited numbers in selected independent record stores around the world.

Sounds of the Universe, in London's Soho, was the only place in the British capital to receive the coveted records, which were sold in a plain white sleeve without any reference to the Stones.

The store – located in the same building where the legendary band held its first rehearsals – got just 14 copies to sell, according to Angela Scott, whose partner owns the record retailer and who was working there Saturday.

The Stones' record label Universal Music "called us on Friday and told us that they had some records for us and could we sell them on Saturday," she told AFP.

"They told someone here maybe that it was the Rolling Stones and they're called the Cockroaches," Scott explained.

"They said it was because of the building being the Rolling Stones' building – that's how we were selected."

Scott noted the label insisted the record had to be sold for exactly £10.07 ($13.54).

"They didn't explain, but one of the fans in the queue said he reckons that it might be the release date of the album."

The 14 copies in London sold out instantly, after some fans got wind of the release and lined up in advance.

"One of the guys had queued from three o'clock in the morning," noted Scott, even though the store does not open until 10 AM on Saturday.