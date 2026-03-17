Did Meghan Markle lose her temper on Prince WIlliam? New book makes shocking claims

London, UK - A new book of revelations has once again put the already strained relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal f amily to the test. Now, it's being alleged that Meghan Markle and Prince William once had an explosive falling out!

Prince William (l.) and Meghan Markle had an explosive argument in 2018, according to a new book about the royal family. © Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP

This juicy detail is revealed by royal author Tom Bower in his book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.

As the Mirror reported, a "reconciliation meeting" between William and his brother, Prince Harry, and their respective partners in 2018 is said to have gotten out of hand after Meghan suddenly lost her temper.

The foursome had reportedly arranged to meet at William and Princess Kate's former home in Kensington Palace shortly after the Sussexes' honeymoon to resolve the existing tensions between the two couples – to no avail.

Instead, Meghan is said to have blown a gasket during the conversation, attacking her brother-in-law harshly and telling him to "get your finger out my face."

Harry witnessed the explosive scene, but allegedly did not get involved.