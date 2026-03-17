Did Meghan Markle lose her temper on Prince WIlliam? New book makes shocking claims
London, UK - A new book of revelations has once again put the already strained relationship between the Sussexes and the rest of the British royal family to the test. Now, it's being alleged that Meghan Markle and Prince William once had an explosive falling out!
This juicy detail is revealed by royal author Tom Bower in his book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family.
As the Mirror reported, a "reconciliation meeting" between William and his brother, Prince Harry, and their respective partners in 2018 is said to have gotten out of hand after Meghan suddenly lost her temper.
The foursome had reportedly arranged to meet at William and Princess Kate's former home in Kensington Palace shortly after the Sussexes' honeymoon to resolve the existing tensions between the two couples – to no avail.
Instead, Meghan is said to have blown a gasket during the conversation, attacking her brother-in-law harshly and telling him to "get your finger out my face."
Harry witnessed the explosive scene, but allegedly did not get involved.
Harry and Meghan hit back at the allegations
The Sussexes have since responded to the tell-all book and fiercely denied the allegations in it.
The couple said through their spokesperson that the author had "crossed the line from criticism into fixation."
"Those interested in facts will look elsewhere; those seeking deranged conspiracy and melodrama know exactly where to find him," Harry and Meghan's rep added.
In addition to the withdrawal of the renegade prince and princess from the British royal family, Bower also sheds light on Harry and Meghan's new life in California, as well as their public appearances and business projects.
The book will be published at the end of March.
Cover photo: Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP