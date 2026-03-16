Prince William shares never-before-seen photo with Diana in emotional Mother's Day tribute
London, UK - Prince William honored his late mom, Princess Diana, on Mother's Day with an adorable snapshot and some touching words.
On Sunday, the heir to the British throne marked Mother's Day in the UK with a peek at the royal family photo album.
The 43-year-old posted an unseen photo from his childhood that shows him standing with Diana in a colorful sea of flowers.
Beneath the sweet shot of mom and son, which is believed to date back to the mid-1980s, William dedicated some loving words to the late Lady Di.
"Remembering my mother, today and every day," William wrote on the official social media page he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton.
His thoughts are also with "all those who are remembering someone they love today" too.
Royal fans honor the late Princess Diana
Within a very short space of time, hundreds of thousands of people responded to the touching post.
Many users added a simple red heart under the cute snapshot, while others also remembered William's mother and paid tribute to the iconic princess.
"Such a beautiful photo. Your mum would be very proud of you, William," one follower commented.
Diana died in a car accident on August 31, 1997. She was just 36 years old at the time, while William was 15 and his brother, Prince Harry, was 12.
Cover photo: Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP