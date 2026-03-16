Prince William shares never-before-seen photo with Diana in emotional Mother's Day tribute

London, UK - Prince William honored his late mom, Princess Diana, on Mother's Day with an adorable snapshot and some touching words.

Prince William lost his mother at the age of 15. © Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP

On Sunday, the heir to the British throne marked Mother's Day in the UK with a peek at the royal family photo album.

The 43-year-old posted an unseen photo from his childhood that shows him standing with Diana in a colorful sea of flowers.

Beneath the sweet shot of mom and son, which is believed to date back to the mid-1980s, William dedicated some loving words to the late Lady Di.

"Remembering my mother, today and every day," William wrote on the official social media page he shares with his wife, Kate Middleton.

His thoughts are also with "all those who are remembering someone they love today" too.