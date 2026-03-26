Grey's Anatomy shocker: Two popular stars are leaving the series
Los Angeles, California - It's the end of an era: two popular stars of the long-running medical series Grey's Anatomy will soon be leaving the show.
Kevin McKidd (52), who played the talented trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, is now calling it a day, as People reports. He has been a permanent and much-loved part of the cult series since season 5.
Kim Raver (57) is also saying goodbye to her role as Teddy Altman. She joined the show in season 6, but was initially only supposed to take on a guest role.
The production quickly realized that the role had to stay, so Teddy became a permanent fixture in the doctor series – she left the set for a while, but returned again.
She appeared for a total of 12 seasons as a qualified cardiothoracic surgeon.
It seems logical that the two characters would leave Grey's Anatomy together: after ups and downs, the characters got married and finally had children in season 18. Sadly, though, they split up some time later.
Their journey comes to an end after the 22nd season, but according to series creator Shonda Rhimes (56), fans can look forward to a happy ending.
Kevin McKidd and Kim Raver address their departures from Grey's Anatomy
"Playing Dr. Owen Hunt and directing on the show have both shaped me enormously, and I’ve had the privilege of working with an extraordinary group of people throughout that time," McKidd told People.
"I'm particularly thankful to Shonda Rhimes for creating Owen, and for the encouragement she gave me as I stepped into directing."
Raver also addressed the public and posted on Instagram about her series exit.
"Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart," she wrote.
"To my amazingly talented castmates and our formidable, tireless crew: playing in this arena with you has been a joy, and I will carry this company in my heart always," Raver added.
Rhimes also commented on the double exit: "It is both bittersweet and joyful to give this couple the happy ending their story deserves."
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