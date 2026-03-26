Grey's Anatomy shocker: Two popular stars are leaving the series

Los Angeles, California - It's the end of an era: two popular stars of the long-running medical series Grey's Anatomy will soon be leaving the show .

Kevin McKidd (l.) and Kim Raver's characters had an on-off relationship throughout their time on Grey's. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kevin McKidd (52), who played the talented trauma surgeon Owen Hunt, is now calling it a day, as People reports. He has been a permanent and much-loved part of the cult series since season 5.

Kim Raver (57) is also saying goodbye to her role as Teddy Altman. She joined the show in season 6, but was initially only supposed to take on a guest role.

The production quickly realized that the role had to stay, so Teddy became a permanent fixture in the doctor series – she left the set for a while, but returned again.

She appeared for a total of 12 seasons as a qualified cardiothoracic surgeon.

It seems logical that the two characters would leave Grey's Anatomy together: after ups and downs, the characters got married and finally had children in season 18. Sadly, though, they split up some time later.

Their journey comes to an end after the 22nd season, but according to series creator Shonda Rhimes (56), fans can look forward to a happy ending.