Bombshell verdict reached in YouTube and Meta's social media addiction trial

Los Angeles, California - A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman through the addictive design of their social media platforms, ordering the companies to pay $3 million in damages and opening the door to potentially far larger punitive awards.

In a landmark verdict, a Los Angeles jury has found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman through the addictive design of their platforms. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The jury answered yes to all seven questions on verdict forms for both companies, finding that Meta and YouTube were negligent in the design and operation of their platforms and that their negligence was a substantial factor in causing harm to the plaintiff.

Jurors also found that both companies knew or should have known their services posed a danger to minors, that they failed to adequately warn users of that danger, and that a reasonable platform operator would have done so.

"Accountability has arrived," lawyers for the plaintiff said in a statement.

A spokesman for Meta said they "respectfully disagree" with the verdict.

The panel assigned Meta 70% of the responsibility for the plaintiff's harm – a $2.1 million share of the compensatory award – and YouTube the remaining 30%, or $900,000.

Jurors further found that both companies had acted with malice, oppression, or fraud, a finding that sets the stage for a separate punitive damages phase.

The plaintiff, known in court documents by her initials KGM and identified as just Kaley at trial, is the central figure in a bellwether case that could determine whether social media companies can be held legally responsible for harming children's mental health.