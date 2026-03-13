Judge deals huge blow to Trump administration's investigation of Jerome Powell

Washington DC - A federal judge has quashed subpoenas issued to the Federal Reserve, as part of a Department of Justice investigation linked to the cost of renovating the central bank's headquarters.

A federal judge has quashed subpoenas issued to the Federal Reserve as part of an unprecedented DOJ investigation into Jerome Powell. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"A mountain of evidence suggests that the Government served these subpoenas on the Board to pressure its Chair into voting for lower interest rates or resigning," wrote Judge James Boasberg in a filing dated March 11, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"The Court therefore finds that the subpoenas were issued for an improper purpose and will quash them."

The documents were made public Friday.

US prosecutor Jeanine Pirro swiftly responded, saying the Trump administration would appeal the order, calling the decision "outrageous" and "the antithesis" of justice.

"This is the antithesis of American justice. Exonerating anyone without any records, without an investigation or question, is not how our criminal justice system works," Pirro told reporters.

"No one, folks, is above the law, and this outrageous decision will be appealed by the United States Department of Justice," she said.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insulted Powell over the independent central bank's policies on setting the economy's key interest rate.