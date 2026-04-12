Trump administration fires immigration judges over refusal to deport pro-Palestinian students

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration fired two immigration judges who refused to deport international students who had participated in Palestinian solidarity protests.

The Trump administration fired two immigration judges who had refused to deport students who had participated in pro-Palestinian activism. © AFP/Henry Nicholls

Judges Roopal Patel and Nina Froes were removed from office on Friday alongside four other colleagues in a move that sees President Donald Trump continue to reshape the judiciary in his image.

They had dismissed high-profile deportation cases against international students Rumeysa Ozturk and Mohsen Mahdawi respectively, who had both engaged in pro-Palestinian activism.

Since entering office, Trump has overseen the dismissal of dozens of immigration judges on the basis that they have made rulings or hold opinions that are contrary to the administration's mass deportation agenda.

As a result, judges are increasingly under pressure to deny asylum claims and deport migrants at an alarming rate.

The cases of Ozturk and Mahdawi are part of a separate effort to round up and remove international students who have publicly expressed support for Palestine and oppose Israel's internationally recognized genocide in Gaza.

Ozturk had her student visa repealed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio after writing a newspaper article criticizing her university's stance on Palestinian causes. Mahdawi, a green card holder, was detained by ICE after attending pro-Palestine protest.

Both of their cases were thrown out by Patel and Froes respectively.

Froes said that she was in the middle of an asylum hearing on Friday when she received the news of her dismissal, but that she had "fully expected" to be fired for ruling in favor of Mahdawi.