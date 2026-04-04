Bus crashes through front of DC restaurant, injuring several people
Washington DC - A bus crashed through the façade of a restaurant in Washington DC, leaving several people injured.
The public bus collided with a car in the north-east of the city on Saturday afternoon and then crashed into the roadside restaurant, as the traffic police reported in a post on X.
According to law enforcement, three people were minorly injured, including the bus driver, and the local fire department reported four patients who had to be treated.
As a result of the accident, the restaurant for Balkan specialties was severely devastated.
Pictures taken by the fire department show how the bus landed with large parts of the front inside the building, taking countless interior items with it.
Fortunately, no one was in the restaurant at the time of the accident.
The wrecked bus has since been recovered and towed away, leaving a huge hole in the building's façade. According to the fire department, however, there is no danger of the building collapsing.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@dcfireems & @MetroTransitPD