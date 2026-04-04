Bus crashes through front of DC restaurant, injuring several people

A bus crashed through the facade of a restaurant in Washington DC on Saturday after colliding with a car, leaving several people injured.

By Malte Kurtz

Washington DC - A bus crashed through the façade of a restaurant in Washington DC, leaving several people injured.

Fortunately, no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the accident.
Fortunately, no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the accident.  © Screenshot/X/@dcfireems

The public bus collided with a car in the north-east of the city on Saturday afternoon and then crashed into the roadside restaurant, as the traffic police reported in a post on X.

According to law enforcement, three people were minorly injured, including the bus driver, and the local fire department reported four patients who had to be treated.

As a result of the accident, the restaurant for Balkan specialties was severely devastated.

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Pictures taken by the fire department show how the bus landed with large parts of the front inside the building, taking countless interior items with it.

Fortunately, no one was in the restaurant at the time of the accident.

The bus had previously collided with a car.
The bus had previously collided with a car.  © Screenshot/X/@MetroTransitPD
What remained was a large hole in the façade.
What remained was a large hole in the façade.  © Screenshot/X/@dcfireems

The wrecked bus has since been recovered and towed away, leaving a huge hole in the building's façade. According to the fire department, however, there is no danger of the building collapsing.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@dcfireems & @MetroTransitPD

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