Dozens of New Hampshire wedding guests plunge into basement when floor suddenly collapses
Tamworth, New Hampshire - A wedding party in New Hampshire took an unfortunate turn on Saturday after the floor of the venue collapsed, plunging dozens of people into the basement.
According to the NH State Fire Marshal's Office, 144 guests were gathered at the venue and were celebrating the wedding couple when the floor of suddenly collapsed around 4:33 PM.
This caused around 70 people to fall into the basement of the building, where several pieces of farming equipment and tractors were stored.
Some guests got trapped underneath the equipment and under beams.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the accident, fearing people may have been injured in the collapse.
Staff at the venue and uninjured wedding guests had already administered initial first aid to people in need.
Six people sent to hospital after wedding floor collapse
Many guests received medical treatment at the scene.
Six people had to be admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four have already been discharged.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.
Investigators believe the building may have been overcrowded before the floor collapsed.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: Facebook/Screenshot/NH State Fire Marshal's Office