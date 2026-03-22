Dozens of New Hampshire wedding guests plunge into basement when floor suddenly collapses

A wedding party in New Hampshire took an unfortunate turn on Saturday after the floor of the venue collapsed, plunging dozens of people into the basement.

By Isabel Klemt

Tamworth, New Hampshire - A wedding party in New Hampshire took an unfortunate turn on Saturday after the floor of the venue collapsed, plunging dozens of people into the basement.

The floor of a New Hampshire wedding venue suddenly collapsed on Saturday, causing many people to fall into the basement of the building.
The floor of a New Hampshire wedding venue suddenly collapsed on Saturday, causing many people to fall into the basement of the building.  © Facebook/Screenshot/NH State Fire Marshal's Office

According to the NH State Fire Marshal's Office, 144 guests were gathered at the venue and were celebrating the wedding couple when the floor of suddenly collapsed around 4:33 PM.

This caused around 70 people to fall into the basement of the building, where several pieces of farming equipment and tractors were stored.

Some guests got trapped underneath the equipment and under beams.

Michigan snowstorm causes disastrous 100-vehicle pile-up on major highway
Accidents Michigan snowstorm causes disastrous 100-vehicle pile-up on major highway

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the accident, fearing people may have been injured in the collapse.

Staff at the venue and uninjured wedding guests had already administered initial first aid to people in need.

Six people sent to hospital after wedding floor collapse

Many guests received medical treatment at the scene.

Six people had to be admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Four have already been discharged.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Firefighters and rescue workers provide medical care at the scene of the wedding floor collapse.
Firefighters and rescue workers provide medical care at the scene of the wedding floor collapse.  © Facebook/Screenshot/NH State Fire Marshal's Office

Investigators believe the building may have been overcrowded before the floor collapsed.

Cover photo: Bildmontage: Facebook/Screenshot/NH State Fire Marshal's Office

More on Accidents: