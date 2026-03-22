Dozens of New Hampshire wedding guests plunge into basement when floor suddenly collapses

Tamworth, New Hampshire - A wedding party in New Hampshire took an unfortunate turn on Saturday after the floor of the venue collapsed , plunging dozens of people into the basement.

The floor of a New Hampshire wedding venue suddenly collapsed on Saturday, causing many people to fall into the basement of the building. © Facebook/Screenshot/NH State Fire Marshal's Office

According to the NH State Fire Marshal's Office, 144 guests were gathered at the venue and were celebrating the wedding couple when the floor of suddenly collapsed around 4:33 PM.

This caused around 70 people to fall into the basement of the building, where several pieces of farming equipment and tractors were stored.

Some guests got trapped underneath the equipment and under beams.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the accident, fearing people may have been injured in the collapse.

Staff at the venue and uninjured wedding guests had already administered initial first aid to people in need.