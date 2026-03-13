Barack and Michelle Obama to co-produce revival of Pulitzer-winning Broadway play

New York, New York - Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama , have teamed up once again for a new venture – Broadway!

Barack and Michelle Obama (r.) recently announced they are co-producing a revival of the hit Broadway Proof through their Higher Grounds production company. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Higher Ground – the production company the Obamas founded in 2018 – will be co-producing a Broadway revival of David Auburn's Pulitzer-winning play Proof, alongside producer Mike Bosner and director/producer Thomas Kail, who is known for Hamilton.

Proof tells the story of Catherine – who will be played by Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri – as she discovers a notebook containing a revelatory proof after her father Robert – played by Golden Globe winner Don Cheadle – passes away.

"To bring this landmark play back to Broadway with Ayo, Don, Tommy [Kail], and Mike at the helm is an extraordinary privilege, and we couldn't be more proud to be part of this production," the Obamas said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Proof is exactly the kind of story Higher Ground was built to champion, a play that asks profound questions about brilliance, doubt, and what we inherit from the people we love most."

Since its founding, Higher Ground has been behind a number of major films, television shows, and podcasts. To date, the company has won an Academy Award, six Emmy Awards, and two Grammy Awards.