Barack and Michelle Obama to co-produce revival of Pulitzer-winning Broadway play
New York, New York - Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, have teamed up once again for a new venture – Broadway!
Higher Ground – the production company the Obamas founded in 2018 – will be co-producing a Broadway revival of David Auburn's Pulitzer-winning play Proof, alongside producer Mike Bosner and director/producer Thomas Kail, who is known for Hamilton.
Proof tells the story of Catherine – who will be played by Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri – as she discovers a notebook containing a revelatory proof after her father Robert – played by Golden Globe winner Don Cheadle – passes away.
"To bring this landmark play back to Broadway with Ayo, Don, Tommy [Kail], and Mike at the helm is an extraordinary privilege, and we couldn't be more proud to be part of this production," the Obamas said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Proof is exactly the kind of story Higher Ground was built to champion, a play that asks profound questions about brilliance, doubt, and what we inherit from the people we love most."
Since its founding, Higher Ground has been behind a number of major films, television shows, and podcasts. To date, the company has won an Academy Award, six Emmy Awards, and two Grammy Awards.
Proof, which is the company's first play, is scheduled for a 16-week stint at the Booth Theatre in New York City beginning on March 31.
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP