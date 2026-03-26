Bruce Springsteen doubles down on resistance to Trump ahead of massive No Kings rally

St. Paul, Minnesota - Bruce Springsteen doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump and announced that he'll make an appearance at a No Kings Rally this weekend.

Bruce Springsteen (r.) has doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump and expressed support for the No Kings movement in a new interview. © Collage: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images & AFP/Rob Kim/Getty Images

As Springsteen gears up to kick off his Land of Hope and Dreams US Tour at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 31, he will be making at stop at a massive protest taking place in St. Paul on Saturday.

The rock legend is expected to play his song Streets of Minneapolis, released after 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti was gunned down in broad daylight by a federal immigration officer in January.

"There are certain moments where you're in the right place at the right time and something deeply meaningful occurs that is bigger than the band," Springsteen told the Minnesota Star Tribune on Monday. "You want to try to meet the moment,"

He called the broad No Kings movement opposing Trump's agenda "of great import right now."

"When you have the opportunity to sing something where the timing is essential and if you have something powerful to sing, it elevates the moment, it elevates your job to another level. And I'm always in search of that," Springsteen said.

When asked about the backlash he has faced since the song's release, the Boss brushed it off and declared himself willing to lose part of his audience if it means standing up to the Trump administration.