Jack White eviscerates "anti-Christ" Trump in scathing response to Jesus post: "Check out your boy now!"

Nashville, Tennessee - Musician Jack White eviscerated President Donald Trump over an AI picture he posted depicting himself as Jesus Christ, slamming the president's "blasphemy" and suggesting that he's the "anti-Christ."

Jack White (r.) slammed President Donald Trump over an AI image the president posted depicting himself as Jesus Christ. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"Hey evangelical Christians? Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he'd present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem?" White wrote in a Monday post to Instagram. "Well… Check out your boy now!"

The legendary guitarist posted his message alongside an AI image that Trump shared on Sunday night depicting himself as Christ healing a bed-ridden man.

He also included an image that Trump posted in May last year which depicted him as the pope.

The Republican on Monday scrambled to do damage control, deleting the post and coming up with a desperate excuse for it: "I did post it. I thought it was me as a doctor. It was supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better."

White tore into Trump and his religious allies, writing: "If the felonies, Epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren, gestapo ICE agents attacking his own citizens, threatening to invade Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran all didn't convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil' post will?"