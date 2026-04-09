Majority of Americans support impeaching Trump, devastating new poll shows

Washington DC - Newly released survey data indicate that a majority of American voters nationwide support the impeachment of President Donald Trump .

A new poll conducted late last month shows that a majority of Americans surveyed support impeaching President Donald Trump. © REUTERS

The new Lake Research Partners poll – conducted from March 26-30 – found that 52% of respondents supported the impeachment of Trump, with 46% strongly supporting.

84% of Democrats and 55% of independents backed impeachment, while 81% of Republicans were opposed.

"The result is quite striking," Lake Research Partners' David Mermin said during a virtual event announcing the results.

"We believe there has never been this early in a presidential term a finding that a majority of American voters are in favor of impeaching the president," Mermin added.

The poll also found that 57% of likely voters surveyed – including 16% of Republicans – disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president.

"Never has a President been so unpopular, so fast," Free Speech for People, which commissioned the poll, said on Instagram.

"The American people understand that Donald Trump poses a direct threat to our Constitution and to the rule of law. He must be impeached, convicted, and removed from public office."