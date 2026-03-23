Scott Bessent comes to Trump's defense after post celebrating Robert Mueller's death

Washington DC - Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for President Donald Trump 's post reveling in the death of ex-FBI director Robert Muller's death to be treated with "empathy."

In a recent interview, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended President Donald Trump against criticism after he celebrated the death of Robert Mueller. © Collage: ALEX WONG & WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Asked by NBC's Kristen Welker if he thought it was "appropriate" of Trump to say he was "glad" that Mueller had passed, Bessent evaded the question and attempted to paint his boss as the victim.

"Kristen, I was with the president at the green room at Davos, and there was a video playing of what may have been an illegal raid on his home at Mar-a-Lago," Bessent said.

"They are going through his wife’s wardrobe, and I watched the look in his eye, and I think that neither one of us can understand what has been done to the president and to his family."

Welker pointed out that Mueller, who retired from the FBI in 2013, did not order the 2022 raid on Trump's estate, and reiterated her original question.

"I think that given what has been done to President Trump and his family, it is impossible for either of us to understand what he has been through," Bessent responded.

When Welker pressed a third time, Bessent insisted: "Again, I think that we should all have a little empathy for what has been done to him and his family."