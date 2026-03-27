Trump derails Iran briefing with bizarre rant about Sharpies

Washington DC - While Americans continue to deal with the negative impact of the war with Iran, rising prices, and backed-up airports, President Donald Trump is obsessing over Sharpies.

During a cabinet meeting on Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a bizarre aside about how Sharpies are better than more expensive pens. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the president assembled his cabinet at the White House to discuss the ongoing war, but randomly took nearly five minutes to rant about his favorite writing utensil.

"I came here. They have thousand-dollar pens, and, you know, you hand pens out, you're signing, and you hand them out. You're handing them with all these people, sometimes you have 30 or 40 people, and they were $1,000 a piece," Trump said.

He went on to argue that the pens "didn't write well" because they had "no ink," and insisted Sharpies are superior for signing bills.

"The bottom line is: They're better pens," he told the room. "It's a business story. So for $5, it could be zero, but for $5, I get a much better pen than for $1,000."

The diatribe comes as the Trump administration has been facing heightened criticism over its decision to go to war, and there appears to be no endgame in sight.

The president even ironically told the room at one point, "We've gotta get our priorities straight."

Trump has had a long affinity for Sharpies. Back in 2019, during his first presidency, he famously drew in an extra area on a large hurricane map using a Sharpie.

