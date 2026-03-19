Trump has awkward exchange with Japanese PM: "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday startled Japan's prime minister by mentioning the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a seemingly light-hearted remark sure to elicit unease in a country now a firm US ally.

Trump appeared to startle Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (l.) during a White House visit on Thursday by mentioning the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Trump, in a notably friendly meeting with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, spoke to reporters about why he did not notify allies before the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

"We didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK?" Trump said in the Oval Office.

Looking to Takaichi, the 79-year-old president said, "Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"

Takaichi, who was relying on an interpreter, did not say anything but appeared to hold back a slight sigh as she shifted in her chair, with at least one audible groan heard in the room crowded with US and Japanese reporters.

Imperial Japan launched a pre-emptive attack on the key US Pacific base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941, hoping to strike a decisive blow before an expected US entry into World War II.

More than 2,400 Americans died in the attack that President Franklin D. Roosevelt said would live "in infamy." The US ended World War II by dropping two atomic bombs on Japan, the only use of nuclear weapons in history.

Wartime history remains delicate for the Japanese, who have for decades cultivated a close alliance with the US and hoped to move beyond memories of conflict.

Takaichi herself is known for nationalist views, saying in the past that Japan fought a defensive war and that it has apologized too much to Asian nations that suffered.