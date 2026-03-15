Trump praises unpaid TSA agents and blames Democrats for DHS shutdown in rambling post

Washington DC - President Donald Trump praised workers at the Transportation Security Administration and blamed the Democrats for the ongoing DHS shutdown in a social media rant.

President Donald Trump again blamed the Democrats for the ongoing DHS shutdown. © AFP/Nathan Howard/Getty Images

"Thank you to Johnny Jones and all of our GREAT TSA Agents who are going to work but not being paid because the Radical Left Democrats refuse to honor the deal that was approved and voted on in Congress," Trump rambled in a Saturday post to Truth Social.

"They want your money to go to 'Border Criminals, Murderers, foreign Drug Dealers, and some of the worst people on earth," he continued.

"They don't want it to go to you. Keep fighting for the USA. GO TO WORK! I promise that I will never forget you!"

Trump's comments came in response to a TSA officer who on Friday told CNN that he "crumbled" when one of his kids offered to help him out financially after his latest paycheck failed to arrive due to the ongoing shutdown.

Democrats are refusing to sign off on funding for the Department of Homeland Security until the Trump administration agrees to ICE and Custom and Border Protection reforms. The two agencies were involved in the killing of two US citizens, as well as a systematic assault on immigrant communities across the country.