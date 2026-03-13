Trump replaces president of troubled Kennedy Center amid controversial takeover

Washington DC - President Donald Trump announced Friday the replacement of the head of the Kennedy Center, the storied Washington arts venue he renamed after himself then closed for two years for refurbishment.

President Trump has replaced the head of the Kennedy Center as his controversial takeover of the historic arts venue in DC continues. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Richard Grenell, an ally and former ambassador from Trump's first term, oversaw major changes at the center to clear out what the Republican leader called "woke" ideology.

"Ric Grenell has done an excellent job in helping to coordinate various elements of the Center during the transition period, and I want to thank him for the outstanding work he has done," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Grenell will be replaced by Matt Floca, the current vice president of facilities at the center, whose official biography says he has a background in construction management and real estate.

The outgoing Grenell has also served as a special envoy for Trump on Venezuela, where he was involved in negotiations for the release of several detained Americans.

In that role, Grenell pushed for engagement with then-president Nicolás Maduro – but lost out to hawks in the administration, and Maduro was captured by US special forces on January 3.

Trump has stamped his mark on the Kennedy Center since the start of his second term, as part of an assault on US cultural institutions that his administration has accused of being too left-wing.

The 79-year-old installed himself as chairman of a hand-picked board to lead the center, originally named after President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1963.

Then, in December, the board voted to rename it the "Trump-Kennedy" center.