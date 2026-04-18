Trump says Hegseth will begin releasing files on aliens and UFOs "very, very soon"

Phoenix, Arizona - President Donald Trump recently revealed that he has directed Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to begin releasing a number of government files related to aliens and UFOs to the public.

During a recent speech, President Donald Trump (pictured) revealed that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth will soon begin releasing government files on UFOs to the public. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & Kent Nishimura / AFP

On Friday, while giving a speech during a Turning Point USA event, the president explained that Hegseth will soon begin dropping files relating to "UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena."

He noted that the disclosures will come out "very, very soon" so Americans can "go out and see if that phenomena is correct."

Trump – who noted he's not sure if he's "into that" – further claimed the process is "well underway" and his team has already found "many interesting documents."

Back in February, Trump similarly teased such efforts in a Truth Social post, announcing that he would soon direct Hegseth to share UFO files. He did not share any details, however, such as whether the files would include classified documents.

Last month, Vice President JD Vance said he is "obsessed" with uncovering the truth of UFOs – but he revealed he doesn't believe they are aliens, and instead thinks they are demons that fly around and "do weird things to people."