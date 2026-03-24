Trump says ICE should continue to wear masks in deportation raids – but not at airports

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers should be allowed to continue wearing masks while abducting people, but not at US airports.

President Donald Trump expressed support for allowing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to continue wearing masks. © AFP/Saul Loeb

"I am a BIG proponent of ICE wearing masks as they search for, and are forced to deal with, hardened criminals," Trump said on Monday in a rambling post to Truth Social that saw him launch attacks against the Democrats.

Trump went on to claim that dangerous migrants "were let into our Country by Sleepy Joe Biden and his wonderful 'Border Czar,' Kamala (she never even went to the Border!), through their absolutely INSANE Open Border Policy."

He then contradicted his own statement by indicating that he wants ICE officers to go maskless while carrying out their new duties at US airports.

"I would greatly appreciate, however, NO MASKS, when helping our Country out of the Democrat caused MESS at the airports, etc.," Trump finished his message, providing no further information.

Since Trump returned to office in January 2025, ICE agents and Customs and Border Protection officers have routinely worn masks while conducting immigration raids.

Mask-wearing has allowed officers to be largely unaccountable for their brutal and often violent treatment of migrants, who, under Trump, have been rounded up en masse, abducted, and deported – often without due process.

It is unclear why Trump feels that it is appropriate for masked, plain-clothed officers to patrol American streets, but not okay for them to operate in the same capacity at US airports.