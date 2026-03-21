Trump threatens to use ICE agents for airport security as TSA goes unpaid

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to use Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to provide security at airports, amid a lingering budget standoff that has left regular security personnel going unpaid.

Trump has threatened to bring ICE agents in to provide airport security as the partial government shutdown forces TSA agents to work without pay. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Trump wrote on Truth Social that if Democrats did not immediately sign a funding agreement, "I will move our brilliant and patriotic ICE Agents to the Airports where they will do Security like no one has ever seen before."

The post came hours after tech tycoon Elon Musk offered to cover the salaries of US airport security personnel who have been working without pay since mid-February.

The lapse in funding is forcing thousands of Transportation Security Administration staff – workers who screen airport passengers, baggage, and cargo – to work without pay as spring travel picks up.

The agency, which operates under the authority of the Department of Homeland Security, comprises about 65,000 employees, according to its website. Various estimates put its annual payroll at somewhere between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

"I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country," Musk posted on X.

Democrats in Congress oppose any new funding for DHS until changes are implemented to how ICE conducts immigration operations.

Democrats have demanded curtailed patrols, a ban on face masks, and a requirement that ICE agents obtain a judicial warrant before entering private property.

While ICE is part of the Department of Homeland Security, it has been able to maintain operations using funds approved by Congress last year. But the TSA workforce is showing signs of stress.