Trump White House brags about ending due process for immigrants: "Era of amnesty is over!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and his administration have declared victory in their extreme anti-immigrant plans, as amnesty judgements have reached record lows.

In a recent press release, President Donald Trump's White House touted the administration's "successful" immigration agenda and the end to courts granting amnesty. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Thursday, the White House shared a press release touting their "aggressive and successful" immigration agenda which has included making sweeping changes to immigration courts.

"President Trump took decisive action, replacing activist judges – who slow-walked deportations and granted asylum at sky-high rates – with professionals committed to enforcing the law, not undermining it," the release said.

"No more activist judges shielding criminal illegals. No more endless delays. Only results."

The release noted that judgments granting amnesty to immigrants have dramatically dropped from 50% under his predecessor Joe Biden to 7% under Trump's presidency, and removal orders issued by judges increased by 57% in 2025.



The White House concluded by calling their efforts "the largest reduction in illegal immigration in modern history," which Trump delivered on "with unrelenting force."

The release comes as Trump has faced heavy criticism for his immigration agenda, which has resulted in countless deportations of immigrants who have no criminal convictions, many of whom were not given their right to due process.

He has also deployed immigration agents to Democratic-run cities across the country, which has sparked heavy protests. In Minnesota, tensions led to two US citizens being fatally shot by agents in two separate incidents back in February.