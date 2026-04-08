Trump's DOJ steps in to stop Bondi from testifying before Congress on Epstein files

Washington DC - Former Attorney General Pam Bondi will no longer testify before Congress after President Donald Trump 's Department of Justice stepped in.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice said Pam Bondi would not attend a scheduled deposition regarding the Epstein files. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to CNN, Assistant Attorney General Patrick Davis recently sent a letter to House Oversight Chairman James Comer notifying him that Bondi will not attend the closed-door deposition scheduled this month, as she is no longer Attorney General.

"Ms. Bondi no longer holds that office," Davis wrote. "As a result, because Ms. Bondi no longer can testify in her official capacity as Attorney General, the Department's position is that the subpoena no longer obligates her to appear on April 14.

"We kindly ask that you confirm that the subpoena is withdrawn," he added.

Back in March, the committee – which has been conducting a probe into the handling of government files on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein – subpoenaed Bondi to testify.

But earlier this month, Trump abruptly fired Bondi and appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was the president's former personal attorney, to temporarily fill the role.

While many have speculated that Trump fired Bondi over her handling of the files, Blanche denied the rumor during a recent press conference, claiming "nobody has any idea" why she was axed except for the president.