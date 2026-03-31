Trump's White House ballroom construction halted by scathing ruling

A judge on Tuesday ordered a halt to construction of a massive ballroom launched by President Donald Trump after the tearing down of the historic East Wing at the White House.

Washington DC - A US judge on Tuesday ordered a halt to construction of a massive ballroom launched by President Donald Trump after tearing down the historic East Wing of the White House.

President Donald Trump's White House ballroom construction was ordered to stop on Tuesday by a judge, who said Congress would need to approve it first. © NATHAN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump is "steward" of the White House, but "he is not, however, the owner!" wrote Judge Richard Leon, saying that congressional approval would be needed for the project.

Leon was ruling in response to a legal challenge from the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the US, a nonprofit organization that seeks to protect historic buildings.

Trump, a billionaire real estate developer, has made no secret of his passion for the ballroom project.

He shocked many by having an entire section of the White House abruptly bulldozed last October, announcing the need for a new large-scale events center.

Since then, the 79-year-old Republican has rarely missed an opportunity to discuss the project, frequently meandering in mid-speech on other topics to riff about the architectural details of the proposed facility.

On Tuesday, Trump railed on social media against the National Trust, calling the group "a Radical Left Group of Lunatics."

The ballroom would be "the finest Building of its kind anywhere in the World," he insisted.

Trump says that the cost of the project – initially proposed at $200 million but now estimated as much as $400 million – is being met by private donors, including his wealthy supporters and a slew of corporations.

Leon's scathing opinion said that the decision for the project rested with Congress, which should also decide how it could be funded.