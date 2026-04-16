UN forum hears devastating impacts of Trump presidency for Black communities worldwide

In Geneva on Wednesday, US-based NGO leaders spoke to the devastating impacts of Donald Trump's presidency on Black communities around the world.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Geneva, Switzerland - During an official event on the sidelines of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent on Wednesday, civil society representatives spoke to the devastating impacts of Donald Trump's presidency on Black communities not only domestically but also globally.

Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice for the US State Department Desirée Cormier Smith attends the opening of hearings of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in Geneva on August 11, 2022. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP The Trump administration's attempts to suppress voting rights, ban efforts to address historic injustices, and radically slash funds for social programs disproportionately harm Black people in America, panelists said. At the same time, the US government stands accused pf seeking to impose a white-supremacist agenda overseas, particularly through the denial of US funding and dismantling of critical infrastructure promoting international cooperation and multilateralism. This includes the January 2026 expansion of an existing "global gag rule" to bar US non-military foreign aid to any entity the government sees as promoting DEI or so-called "gender ideology." Donald Trump Italy's Meloni blasts Trump's "unacceptable" attacks against Pope Leo For Desirée Cormier Smith, these actions raise the impossible question: "How can you ban diversity in a diverse world?" Cormier Smith served as the State Department's special representative for racial equity and justice from 2022 to 2025. After Trump's second election, she co-founded the Alliance for Diplomacy and Justice with fellow former diplomats and elected officials who share the goal of centering human rights in US foreign policy. "I think it’s important for American civil society to be honest about what’s going on in our country as we continue to organize and resist," she said.

From l. to r.: Panelists Nana Gyamfi, Desirée Cormier Smith, Carlos Quesada, and Lisa Borden and moderator Dr. Amara Enyia pose for a photo on the sidelines of the fifth session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. © TAG24 NEWS

White-supremacist ideologies on the rise

Anti-immigration agenda as method of control

A protester holds a sign calling on the US Supreme Court to uphold Temporary Protected Status for Haitian nationals in Washington DC on March 16, 2026. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP For Nana Gyamfi, executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, the administration's approach to immigration illustrates how US domestic and foreign policy intersect in ways deeply harmful to communities of African descent.

Violent raids, abductions and detentions of immigrants regardless of legal status, and killings of citizens and noncitizens alike have made international headlines since Trump's January 2025 return to the White House. "What we've seen is literally an invasion of the body snatchers," Gyamfi said. "We have cities and towns that are under siege." Meanwhile, the US is seeking to denaturalize citizens, strip Temporary Protected Status protections, and severely limit visas to people from majority-Black countries. BAJI released a report after 100 days of Trump's second presidency, describing his immigration agenda as driven by three core strategies: to "kick us out," "lock us up," and "keep us out." Gyamfi added a fourth strategy on Wednesday: to "push us down," explaining that the Trump administration's anti-immigrant actions are part of a broader effort to get other nations to "bend the knee and do what the United States wants."

Growing threats to civil society

Remnants of signage for the US Agency for International Development is pictured on the facade of the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC on December 29, 2025. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP Many long-standing organizations are facing growing challenges as they resist these threats to people of African descent and fight for a global order rooted in human rights. Carlos Quesada, executive director of the Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, identified the dramatic reduction in US foreign aid as one of the primary challenges he has experienced since Trump's second inauguration. After January 2025, Quesada said his organization had to cut funding, lay off staff, and reduce assistance to other groups they were supporting. The dismantling of the USAID agency has also forced many organizations across Latin America, many of whom were serving Indigenous and Afrodescendant populations, to shutter their operations, Quesada added. The escalating attacks on civil society have fomented a climate of fear in the US. "The weaponization of national security concerns and apparatus against civil society is one of the most frightening things that is happening," Borden explained. Panelists emphasized the need to strengthen relationships, build communities, and create infrastructures for mutual aid beyond the non-profit framework, even as they continue their activities.