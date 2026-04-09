Former Honduran president has US conviction overturned after Trump pardon

New York, New York - Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez had his conviction for drug-trafficking overturned by a US appeals court on Wednesday, following a pardon by President Donald Trump last year, according to a court document.

Former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez has had his drug-trafficking conviction overturned by a US appeals court. © ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP

Hernandez, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was convicted in 2024 on charges of having helped smuggle hundreds of tons of drugs into the US and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Trump pardoned Hernandez in November ahead of elections in Honduras, which were won by the Trump-endorsed candidate Nasry Asfura from Hernandez's right-wing party.

A copy of the appeals court ruling, which Hernandez posted late Wednesday on Facebook, showed that the case was sent back to the district court "with instructions to dismiss the case as moot."

Speaking from an undisclosed American city, Hernandez declared in an online appearance that the US justice system had now "vindicated" him.

"It's a complete clean slate, it's total justice... We give our thanks to President Trump, to all the friends who I know are thousands and thousands in Honduras and outside Honduras who have supported us," Hernandez said.