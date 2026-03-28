JD Vance reveals his bizarre UFO obsession: "I don't think they're aliens – I think they're demons"

Washington DC - Vice President JD Vance vowed Friday to plumb US government information about unidentified flying objects, adding that in his view, aliens are in fact demons.

Vice President JD Vance vowed Friday to plumb US government information about unidentified flying objects, adding that in his view, aliens are in fact demons. © Heather Diehl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"I have not been able to spend enough time on this to really understand it, but I am going to, trust me. I'm obsessed with this," a laughing Vance told the conservative podcaster Benny Johnson.

"I've still got three more years as vice president. I will get to the bottom of the UFO files," he added.

Johnson had asked about President Donald Trump's order to federal agencies in February to begin "identifying and releasing" government files related to UFOs and aliens.

Trump said he was taking the step "based on the tremendous interest shown," the same month that former president Barack Obama had said publicly that aliens were "real," though he had not seen them.

Regarding those statements, Trump told reporters that Obama "gave classified information, he is not supposed to be doing that."

Vance, for his part, told Johnson on Friday, "I don't think they're aliens. I think they're demons," describing this as a Christian understanding of "celestial beings who fly around who do weird things to people."

No hard evidence has been produced of intelligent life beyond Earth.