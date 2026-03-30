Rubio or Vance in 2028? CPAC reveals the results of their straw poll

Dallas, Texas - A recent poll conducted during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference asked MAGA voters if they preferred JD Vance or Marco Rubio to succeed President Donald Trump and run for president in 2028.

During the recent Conservative Political Action Conference, voters were asked if they preferred JD Vance (r.) or Marco Rubio (l.) to run for the Oval Office in 2028. © Collage: JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP & JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

On Saturday, the final day of the four-day event, organizers announced that Vance had come out on top at 53% in a straw poll that asked the 1,600 respondents who they wanted to be the party's next presidential candidate, per The Hill.

Rubio trailed in second at 35%, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis followed at 2%.

The results mark a notable shift from a poll a year earlier, where Vance sat at 61%, while Rubio was towards the lower end with only 3%.

While the party has leaned toward Vance since Trump's return to office, Rubio has rapidly been gaining attention, including from the president himself, who joked last month that he almost fired Rubio for outshining him.

CPAC pitched the polls as a counter to the narrative that the Republican Party and Trump's MAGA base are fractured on various issues.

One organizer claimed other results couldn't be trusted because they let users "vote multiple times," while another claimed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were on-site during the CPAC vote, adding, "There's nothing wrong with that."