Trump makes bizarre claims about "movie star" Melania: "She's number one on streaming!"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump got boastful while giving a speech to the National Republican Congressional Committee, claiming that his wife Melania is a "movie star" who's "number one on streaming."

President Donald Trump (r.) claimed that his wife Melania is a "movie star" and "number one on streaming" during a bizarre speech on Wednesday. © AFP/Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Joking that the First Lady's success is "not a good sign," Trump made a series of bizarre comments about the success of her Amazon-funded film and said that "you can't have two stars in one family."

"So, this is not good. I've always said you can't have stars. There's only room for one star in the family," Trump said, implying that he is the star of his family.

"Now, she has the number one movie, and now she's got number one on streaming," he claimed. "There's no talking to her."

While the Melania film did outperform expectations with $7 million on its opening weekend, it was never the number one movie and is highly unlikely to make back its $75 million budget.

It did reach number one on Amazon Prime Video in March, however, holding the position for a few days before dropping down to third place.

Trump's comments came during a rambling speech he gave to the National Republican Congressional Committee's annual fundraising dinner on Wednesday night.

At one point, Trump claimed without evidence that negotiators in Iran are afraid to make a deal with the US because "they figure they'll be killed by their own people."

Wednesday was also a big day for Melania, who appeared at the White House and greeted French First Lady Brigitte Macron alongside a humanoid robot.