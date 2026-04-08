Army Chief of Staff fired by Pete Hegseth calls for "courageous leaders of character" in exit letter

Washington DC - Randy George, the former Army Chief of Staff who was recently fired by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth , shared some criticisms of the department's leadership in an exit letter.

Army Chief of Staff Randy George reportedly sent out an exit letter calling for better leadership. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an email to the Pentagon, which has been confirmed as authentic by CBS News, George reflected on the "immeasurable pride" he felt from having served the Army for 38 years, and said it was his "greatest privilege" to "lead Soldiers in support of our country."



The letter, sent to the assistant secretary of the Army and the three and four-star generals who work for George, came within days of reports that Hegseth asked him to take immediate retirement.

While no reason was given, a source claimed that Hegseth wanted someone who would implement his and Trump's vision for the Army.

While George did not mention Hegseth in his letter, critics believe he took a subtle dig at the secretary when he wrote that soldiers "deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character."

Since President Donald Trump appointed him to the role, Hegseth – who for years has criticized the military for being "woke" by implementing diversity policies – has fired dozens of generals and officers, most of whom were also not given any reason.