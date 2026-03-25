Mamdani announces restitution for NYC fast-food and retail workers in City Hall "mukbang"

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday announced over $1.8 million in restitution for fast-food and retail workers over violations of the city's labor laws.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced over $1.8 million in restitution for fast-food and retail workers, to be distributed via direct deposits or mailed checks. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"We're at the combination City Hall and Taco Bell. And I'm here today with our incredible Commissioner Levine of [Department of Consumer and Worker Protection] to announce some very exciting news," Mamdani said while chowing down on a Crunchwrap Supreme and sipping on some Baja Blast over YouTube Live.

"More than 800 New York City workers are going to get checks or they're going to get money deposited in their account," Levine followed.

The expected payouts come as the Mamdani administration reached a settlement with franchisee Salz Management LLC that will provide over $1.5 million to resolve violations of the city's Fair Workweek Law at 24 Taco Bell and Dunkin’ Donuts locations. These include failure to provide schedules 14 days in advance, to get consent for schedule changes, and to pay required premiums.

Fashion retailer Theory LLC will pay over $277,000 to more than 60 workers and over $21,000 in civil penalties and costs.

The compensation is to be distributed to workers through direct deposits or mailed checks, starting in April 2026 for Theory workers and August 2026 for Salz Management workers.

Mamdani and Levine also announced the city is pursuing another Dunkin' franchisee, QSR Management LLC, on Staten Island in hopes of winning more money back.

"This is about making it a more affordable city because workers will actually get what they're owed in terms of the money," Mamdani said. "It's also about making it a more affordable city by ensuring that workers know when they put in a hard day's work that they will actually be able to get what they're owed at the end of it and be able to enjoy the city that they're helping to run, frankly."