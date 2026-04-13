Mamdani unveils location of New York City's first-ever public grocery store

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently unveiled the location of his first promised New York City-owned public grocery store.

On Sunday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani revealed the location of the first city-owned grocery stores he plans to have built in the coming year. © RYAN MURPHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the mayor gave a speech in Queens, during which he revealed the new market would be built at La Marqueta in East Harlem using capital funds.

The store is expected to open next year and will be the first of five, as Mamdani said he plans to build a location in each NYC borough before the end of his term in 2029.

In a statement shared earlier that day, Mamdani explained the plan for a public option is "rooted in the belief that our city can and must intervene where the market has failed."

"We cannot accept a status quo where even the most basic necessity - putting food on the table - feels out of reach," he argued.

"This is about ensuring that every New Yorker, regardless of income or ZIP code, has access to fresh, healthy food at a price they can afford."

The announcement was part of a celebration of Mamdani's first 100 days in office, where he also touted a number of successful policies his administration has implemented, including a free 2-K childcare program.