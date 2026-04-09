New poll shows how New Yorkers feel about Zohran Mamdani after nearly 100 days in office
New York, New York - A new poll released Wednesday reveals what New Yorkers think of Mayor Zohran Mamdani as he approached his first 100 days in office.
A Marist poll, conducted from March 26-31, indicates that around 48% of adult New Yorkers approve of Mamdani's job as mayor so far. Another 30% disapprove and 23% are unsure.
The positive rating is even higher among Democrats, 63% of whom approve of how he is doing, compared to just 25% of Republicans. Around 27% of people not affiliated with a political party approve of his job as mayor, while 41% disapprove and 31% are unsure.
Mamdani performed best in Manhattan (55%) and Brooklyn (54%), followed by the Bronx (45%) and Queens (42%). In Staten Island, a majority of respondents (57%) disapproved of the new mayor's job thus far.
Meanwhile, 55% of people surveyed said they had a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of Mamdani.
Many New Yorkers agreed that the 34-year-old is hard-working (74%), that he understands the problems the city is facing (61%), and that he is a good leader (61%).
Many registered voters believe Mamdani is working to represent all city residents (61%) and that he cares about people like them (61%).
Around 60% of respondents see the mayor as fulfilling campaign promises, while 58% have a great deal or a good amount of trust in him to make decisions in the best interest of the city.
More than half (52%) think Mamdani is changing the city for the better.
The poll results came as Mamdani was set to mark his first 100 days in office, with a special address scheduled for Sunday evening at the Knockdown Center in Queens.
Cover photo: REUTERS