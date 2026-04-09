New poll shows how New Yorkers feel about Zohran Mamdani after nearly 100 days in office

New York, New York - A new poll released Wednesday reveals what New Yorkers think of Mayor Zohran Mamdani as he approached his first 100 days in office.

Almost half of New Yorkers approve of Zohran Mamdani's job as mayor after nearly 100 days in office, according to a new poll. © REUTERS

A Marist poll, conducted from March 26-31, indicates that around 48% of adult New Yorkers approve of Mamdani's job as mayor so far. Another 30% disapprove and 23% are unsure.

The positive rating is even higher among Democrats, 63% of whom approve of how he is doing, compared to just 25% of Republicans. Around 27% of people not affiliated with a political party approve of his job as mayor, while 41% disapprove and 31% are unsure.

Mamdani performed best in Manhattan (55%) and Brooklyn (54%), followed by the Bronx (45%) and Queens (42%). In Staten Island, a majority of respondents (57%) disapproved of the new mayor's job thus far.

Meanwhile, 55% of people surveyed said they had a very favorable or somewhat favorable view of Mamdani.

Many New Yorkers agreed that the 34-year-old is hard-working (74%), that he understands the problems the city is facing (61%), and that he is a good leader (61%).

Many registered voters believe Mamdani is working to represent all city residents (61%) and that he cares about people like them (61%).

Around 60% of respondents see the mayor as fulfilling campaign promises, while 58% have a great deal or a good amount of trust in him to make decisions in the best interest of the city.

More than half (52%) think Mamdani is changing the city for the better.