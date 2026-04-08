ICE arrests hundreds of people after tip-offs from federal airport security

Washington DC - Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly arrested more than 800 people as a result of information and tip-offs from federal airport security officials.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has reportedly arrested at least 800 people after receiving tip-offs from airport security officials. © AFP/Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

Internal ICE data reviewed by Reuters revealed the staggering arrest numbers, which occurred between the start of President Donald Trump's second administration in January last year, through to February 2026.

According to the data, the Transportation Security Administration supplied ICE with the records of more than 31,000 travelers whom the agency deemed worthy of investigation by federal immigration officials.

It's unclear how many of the 800 arrests took place within US airports, but the proportion is likely to be high, because TSA data is most useful when trying to target someone who is traveling.

Records obtained by Reuters were gathered by the agency's Secure Flight Program, which was created in 2007 under the Bush administration to allow the TSA to check whether passengers are on any US government watchlists.

It was established as a form of counterterrorism – not as a way to track down undocumented migrants.

The Department of Homeland Security refused to confirm or deny whether the TSA has been providing passenger information to ICE, but said that it is "pursuing solutions that improve resiliency, security, and efficiency across our entire system."

As TSA officers continued to go unpaid during the DHS shutdown, the Trump administration in March deployed ICE to help police and run US airports.

Soon after the deployment, a disturbing video surfaced showing a woman being violently thrown against the ground and crushed by ICE agents at a San Francisco Airport.