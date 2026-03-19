Judge denies asylum to five-year-old used as bait by ICE and brutally detained

Minneapolis, Minnesota - An immigration judge has refused to grant asylum to five-year-old Ecuadorean boy Liam Conejo Ramos, who was used as bait by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in January.

A judge has denied Liam Conejo Ramos asylum, less than three months after the five-year-old was used as bait by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. © AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Judge John Burns ended the asylum claims of Liam and his family after the Trump administration in February filed a motion to remove them from the country after footage of the five-year-old's use as bait by ICE went viral.

Liam was taken from his father's car after arriving home from school in January and sent to the front door so that ICE could "see if anyone else was home."

A viral clip showed Liam wearing a sky-blue bunny hat and a Spider-Man backpack while being watched over by armed ICE officers.

He went on to spend 10 days in detention – an experience that has reportedly left him traumatized.

"The announcement that ​an immigration judge has ended the asylum claims of the family of Liam Conejo ​Ramos is heartbreaking," Columbia Heights Public Schools said in a statement on Wednesday. "We understand that this decision will be appealed and remain hopeful for a ‌positive ⁠outcome."

"We cannot ignore the profound human ​impact – especially on children – of this federal action, which has disrupted the lives of so many of our community members ​who entered this country through legal means."

Attorney Paschal Nwokocha told Minnesota Public Radio that "the government was bent on removing the family from the United States" and said that they hadn't been given the time needed to mount a proper defense.