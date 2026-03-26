New Jersey governor slaps new restrictions on federal immigration agents

Trenton, New Jersey - New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signed three bills into law restricting the cooperation of state law enforcement with federal immigration enforcement and banning the wearing of masks.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill introduced new laws blocking state law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agents. © AFP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The bills signed into law by Sherrill on Wednesday ban law enforcement from wearing face coverings while conducting public interactions, and require them to always provide identification before arresting or detaining someone.

Under the legislation, ICE and Border Patrol will also be limited in what information they can gather from local and state authorities.

Local authorities have also been banned from partnering with federal immigration authorities and participating in any operations taken by the Department of Homeland Security.

"These bills underscore that here in New Jersey, we still follow the Constitution and uphold the rule of law," Sherrill said in a statement published online.

"My focus as governor remains on keeping the public safe," she continued. "As we've seen across the country, Donald Trump's untrained, unaccountable, masked ICE agents are putting people in danger."

"That's why in New Jersey, we are protecting our communities – strengthening our protections, banning ICE agents from wearing masks, and protecting residents' privacy from federal overreach."