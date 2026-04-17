Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely calls for action on reparations at UN forum: "Cut the check!"

Geneva, Switzerland - In an interview at the United Nations in Geneva, Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely hailed the recent passage of a resolution declaring the transatlantic trafficking and enslavement of Africans "the gravest crime against humanity" while calling for concrete action on reparations .

Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely sits for an interview during the fifth session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 16, 2026. © Kaitlyn Kennedy

Queen Mother Blakely is a UN goodwill ambassador to Africa and in 1995 was appointed the community mayor of Harlem. That same year, she was received by the king of the Asante people in Ghana and enstooled as queen mother, an honorary West African title given to female traditional rulers.

Queen Mother professes to represent the tens of millions of people of African descent whose ancestors were forcibly displaced from the continent during transatlantic enslavement.

"Queen Mother is so pleased to be back in Geneva, Switzerland, and being here in Geneva, Switzerland, is for a cause," she told TAG24 NEWS on Thursday.

"Coming and hearing the voices of the masses of African descendants from many countries represented, I am very moved and very pleased to hear those voices."

The Pan-Africanist leader said she had come to Geneva in the spirit of her predecessor, Queen Mother Audley Moore, founder of the modern reparations movement and mentor to Malcolm X, Muhammad Ahmad, and more.

"I worked with her for 20 years straight at her side when she requested me to do so," said Queen Mother Blakely.

"But there was a promise she wanted me to make her: if she left before I left as an ancestor, would I continue to raise the word 'reparations'?"

"And I have done so at the United Nations for the last 30 years."