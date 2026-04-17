Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely calls for action on reparations at UN forum: "Cut the check!"
Geneva, Switzerland - In an interview at the United Nations in Geneva, Queen Mother Dr. Delois Blakely hailed the recent passage of a resolution declaring the transatlantic trafficking and enslavement of Africans "the gravest crime against humanity" while calling for concrete action on reparations.
Queen Mother Blakely is a UN goodwill ambassador to Africa and in 1995 was appointed the community mayor of Harlem. That same year, she was received by the king of the Asante people in Ghana and enstooled as queen mother, an honorary West African title given to female traditional rulers.
Queen Mother professes to represent the tens of millions of people of African descent whose ancestors were forcibly displaced from the continent during transatlantic enslavement.
"Queen Mother is so pleased to be back in Geneva, Switzerland, and being here in Geneva, Switzerland, is for a cause," she told TAG24 NEWS on Thursday.
"Coming and hearing the voices of the masses of African descendants from many countries represented, I am very moved and very pleased to hear those voices."
The Pan-Africanist leader said she had come to Geneva in the spirit of her predecessor, Queen Mother Audley Moore, founder of the modern reparations movement and mentor to Malcolm X, Muhammad Ahmad, and more.
"I worked with her for 20 years straight at her side when she requested me to do so," said Queen Mother Blakely.
"But there was a promise she wanted me to make her: if she left before I left as an ancestor, would I continue to raise the word 'reparations'?"
"And I have done so at the United Nations for the last 30 years."
Queen Mother hails passage of UN slavery resolution
Queen Mother is among hundreds of officials, civil society representatives, students, and academics from across the African diaspora who are attending the fifth session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent this week.
The meeting comes just weeks after the UN General Assembly adopted a landmark resolution which "unequivocally condemns the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialized chattel enslavement of Africans, slavery and the transatlantic slave trade as the most inhumane and enduring injustice against humanity."
The measure further calls upon UN member states to take meaningful action toward reparatory justice.
Led by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, the resolution passed with 123 votes in favor and 52 abstentions, including from many European countries. The US, Israel, and Argentina were the only UN member states to vote against.
"John Mahama of Ghana took up the challenge for us, stood tall for the African descendants in the United States of America, in North America 55 million of us," Queen Mother said.
"In the General Assembly, he had on his kente and his dashiki from Ghana, and I heard him in the GA hall as I was sitting there. The word came out of his mouth, and he said the word 'reparations,'" she recalled.
"I was so moved, I thought I would just faint in the General Assembly hall."
Queen Mother's message: "Cut the check"
Queen Mother described the special atmosphere that pervaded as the resolution was brought forward on the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
"The climate was interfaith. We were in the midst of Ramadan, midst of Lent, midst of the Passover, and of all the religions of the world. On March 25, at The Ark of Return at the United Nations, there he stood," Queen Mother said.
Queen Mother met with President Mahama at the UN Slavery Memorial and had the opportunity to present him with her book, The Harlem Street Nun. The autobiography traces her journey from Roman Catholic nun to humanitarian activist and esteemed leader of the African diaspora.
"Can you think of what the vibrations meant to me? Spiritual vibrations one to another at The Ark of Return at the United Nations," she said.
"Can you think of that? Can you dream of it? Can you hear the ringing of the ancestors so happy, they are jumping all over each other, Queen Mother Moore being amongst the members?"
Now, after the resolution's passage, it's time to continue the forward momentum – and Queen Mother believes there's only one place to go: "As I stated yesterday for the record, cut the check!"
"Wherever we must start to cut the check, do so, and go on with sustainable and economic development on the continent, around the world, for people of African descent."
"Blessings to all of you as we ring the bell, as we radiate this time in history that addresses all of us in this divine space. Cut the check."
Cover photo: Kaitlyn Kennedy